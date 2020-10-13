We’ll Make Provision for Compensation of Slain Protesters in 2021 Appropriation Bill – House of Reps

The House of Representatives at the opening of plenary on Tuesday honoured Nigerians who lost their lives in the ongoing protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, saying provision will be made for their compensation in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, acknowledged the interventions by the House, the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gbajabiamila said the names of slain protesters should be compiled while the House makes provisions for the compensation of their families in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

The Speaker also called for a one-minute silence in honour of those killed during the protests, which was observed by the lawmakers.

The Punch

