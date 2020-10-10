Featured

Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede Win Their Polling Units

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election held in his unit.

Sorting of votes and counting started at around 4pm.

When the result was announced by INEC officials at the unit 6 Ward 5, Isokun, Ijebu Owo, Akeredolu scored 413 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, polled 12 votes while the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, who is the deputy governor scored zero.

Ondo State Deputy Governor and the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has won his polling unit in Kiribo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area.

According to the result pasted at the unit by the officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, titled, ‘Publication of Result of Poll’, Agboola won the Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, Idumado Quarters, Kiribo with a wide margin having garnered 395 votes.

His closest contestant, Ondo State Governor and All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Rotimi Akeredolu, scored 13 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, secured five votes.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ondo governorship poll, Eyitayo Jegede, won his Igbogin/Isikan Ward 2, unit 9.

He polled 220 votes against 60 recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, got seven votes.

Eric

Related Articles

Saraki’s Eight Senate’s Impressive Achievements in Three Years

August 13, 2018

Aides to Federal Lawmakers Protest Unpaid Allowances

October 9, 2018

Police Confirm Arrest of 120 Electoral Offenders Nationwide, Recovery of Weapons

February 27, 2019

Developing the Young People, Technology and Customer Satisfaction Our Focal Point – Francis Daodu, CEO, 1860 Travels

March 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: