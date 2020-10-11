Ondo 2020: Akeredolu Takes the Lead

Some early results of the Ondo State governorship poll analysed by Sunday PUNCH have revealed that the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is in early lead in the race.

TheCable reported that Akeredolu is leading his opponents with over 84,011 votes in 12 local government areas.

The local governments are: Ile Oluji, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko South-East, Akoko North-West, Irele, Ose, Ifedore, Owo, Okitipupa, Akure North-West, and Idanre.

According to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission has declared at the collation centres of the 12 LGAs, Akeredolu polled 189,489 votes as of the time of filing this report.

However, further analysis also showed that the two other major contenders-Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party-were clearly dominating in their strongholds in the October 10 governorship election.

Jegede is trailing the incumbent with 108,195 votes, leaving a margin of 74,735. Ajayi of the ZLP came a distant third with 37,806 votes.

Akeredolu, who hails from the Ondo North Senatorial District, appears to be leading in most of the polling units and a number of local government areas.

The LGAs in the Ondo North are: Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-West, Akoko South-East, Owo and Ose.

Jegede, is also leading in a number of the LGAs and polling units in the Ondo Central Senatorial District where he hails from.

The LGAs in the Ondo Central are: Akure South, Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ondo West and Ondo East.

Similarly, Ajayi of the ZLP who is from the Ondo South Senatorial District, won in some of the polling units and LGAs in his stronghold. The LGAs in Ondo South are: Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese Odo. Aside from the reports of violence in a few places, the election was peaceful in most of the local government areas. The Punch

