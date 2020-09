The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, winner of the governorship election in Edo State.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the result of the election on Sunday.

Obaseki of PDP polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.

Like this: Like Loading...