Edo state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has won a secod term in office.

Official results released by the Independent National Electoral Commisssion (INEC) shows that Obaseki PDP 307, 955 to beat Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) who scored APC 223, 619. More details later

