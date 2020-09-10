Just In: Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors have suspended their industrial action.

The association’s President, Aliyu Sokomba, confirmed this on Thursday evening.

Sokomba, however, said that notwithstanding the suspension of the industrial action, negotiations with Federal Government will continue on Friday morning.

The PUNCH gathered that the strike was suspended following an understanding reached with the Federal Government on Wednesday.

The doctors had embarked on an industrial action on September 7 over government’s inability to meet their demands, including insurance package, payment of the outstanding COVID-19 allowance as well as the payment of medical residency training fund.

In a communique issued at the end of a marathon conciliation meeting presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja, the parties agreed that the COVID-19 isolation centres now had sufficient provision of Personal Protective Equipment.

The Punch

