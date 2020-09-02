Featured

Ize-Iyamu Cancels Campaign Rally over Death of Aides in Accident

Eric 4 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The candidate of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has called off his rally at Usen, following a road crash.

The tragic accident happened before Oluku junction today (Tuesday), September 1, 2020 when a trailer ran into the travelling campaign entourage of top chieftains of the APC, claiming lives.

In a statement endorsed by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, the campaign said it was suspending the scheduled event, to honour the dead.

On behalf of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and the APC, Mayaki condoled with the families of the victims, saying they were not alone in their grief.

It pledged that the campaign would do everything within its powers to ameliorate their grief.

Reaching out to the families of the policemen involved in the fatal crash, the campaign said Edo would never forget their supreme sacrifice.

It called on everyone to pray for the soul of dead, and against the recurrence of such tragedies.

Eric

Related Articles

Atiku Launches Presidential Campaign – See Full Text of Speech

November 19, 2018

I’ll End ASUU Strike on First Day in Office – Atiku

February 4, 2019

DSS Appoints First Spokesperson in Three Years

August 16, 2018

Gunrunning Trial: Dino Melaye Absent in Court

July 26, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: