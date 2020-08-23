Updated: Three Nigerians Emerge Millionaires on Dele Momodu’s Instagram Live Show

By Eric Elezuo

Three very lucky and talented Nigerians have emerged millionaires on Chief Dele Momodu’s Instagram Live show as they went home with one million naira each.

The awards were courtesy of vibrant England- based Nigerian born preacher, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

The winners which include Olajide Olamide Olatomiwa, who showcased expertise in show manufacturing enterprise with her Shoeniverseleathers brand; Adeniji Mustapha Opeyemi, a popcorn producer and owner of Zhal Food and Sontan Mabel Omogueme, the Chief Executive Officer of Belarushpap, were selected from a multiple entries sent in from entrepreneurship minded Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country.

The three entrepreneurs made the best presentations prompting the sponsor of the competition to raise the prize money to N3 million for three persons as against the earlier advertised N1.750 million for only one winner.

As is his practice, Dele Momodu, who has been in the forefront of providing palliatives to indigent Nigerians in recent times, promptly forwarded the rewards to the respective winners, advising them to judiciously use the fund.

The elated recipients went wide with excitement as their phones beeped with alert instantaneously.

The palliatives were sponsored by Pastor Adegboyega, Founder, SPAC Nation, with headquarters in London, England.

“The palliatives continue…,” says Chief Momodu.

