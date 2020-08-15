Sanwo-Olu Mourns GAC Member, Lanre Razak

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the death of a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, who passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 74 after a brief illness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who described late Razak’s death as a rude shock, said the deceased was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses oriented programmes.

Chief Razak, the Balogun of Epe, died on Saturday at Reddington Hospital, Lagos after a brief illness. He was aged 74.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the deceased, in his lifetime stood for what is right, always championing policies that would lift the lot of the poor masses.

Sanwo-Olu added that the late Razak, popularly called KLM did not hide his love and support of his administration especially the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.

He said: “I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak. He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He was an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation. He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made a lot of positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as member of the State Executive Council.

“Chief Razak was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses oriented programmes. His support for our T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda was exemplary. He always propelled us to do more for the people of Lagos State.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Epe, the Lagos East Senatorial District and the State as a whole.”

The Governor also condoled with the immediate family of the departed, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; other GAC members, Lagos APC and the entire people of Epe, praying God to grant the soul of the beloved Chief Razak eternal rest in Aljannah firdaus.

