St Josephs’ Boys Secondary School ’87 Set Donates Hand Washing Facility, Appoints BOT

Members of St Joseph’s Boys Secondary School ( SJBSS) , Ishaga, Lagos Old Boys’ Association set of 1987 has donated a hand washing facility to their alma mater ahead of resumption of school activities.

Making the presentation on behalf of classmates, Messrs Tony Agbugba and Sola Olabode noted that the facility was provided due to an urgent request by the school management following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They noted that the COVID-19 Hand Washing facility will help the students stay safe and stop any spread amongst themselves especially as hand washing has been identified as an imortant method of fighting the scourge.

An elated Mr Gbenga Owolabi, the School Principal, thanked the Old Boys for their kind gesture, noting that the facility will not only be well utilized but will be well maintained.

He called on other old students of the school to emulate the 1987 set by returning to do a thing or two to uplift their former school.

In another development,

the General Assembly of SJBSS 1987 set has appointed its first ever Board of Trustees ( BOT)

The members of the Board of Trustees were elected over the weekend during a virtual meeting hosted by Dr Sunkanmi Osunsami, who is based in the United Kingdom.

Those elected were: Sola Olabode ( Chairman), Michael Effong James ( Secretary), Dare Agbonifo, Segun Adenuga and Musiliu Oyelaja.

The 5-member BOT has been mandated to begin the process of registering as well as guiding the association to great heights.

Like this: Like Loading...