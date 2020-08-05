Fire Guts ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja

There was a fire outbreak at the Accounts and Finance department of the Economic Community of West African States Commission secretariat, Asokoro, Abuja, on Tuesday night.

It was learnt that the fire was put out by men of the Federal Fire Service shortly after.

The FFS spokesperson, Ugo Huan, could not be reached on the extent of the damage.

Officials of the commission were unavailable for comment.

An ECOWAS media officer, Oghogo Obayuwana, had yet to respond to calls and SMS.

The Punch

