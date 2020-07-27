Headline

Buhari Names Railway Stations after ‘Deserving Nigerians’

Eric 1 day ago
0 5 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/Aladja/Warri corridors after some citizens.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Senate Leader, late Dr. Olusola Saraki, former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka are among those honoured, Buhari’s aide Bashir Ahmed announced in a tweet.

Others are the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Segun Osoba, Lateef Jakande, Obafemi Owolowo, Alex Ekwueme and Ladoka Akintola.

While the Apapa station was named after Tinubu, the Kajola station was named after Prof Osinbajo and Abeokuta station named after Prof. Soyinka.

Ajaokuta station was named after the late Saraki.

Eric

Related Articles

We Won’t Allow Saraki Preside over Senate – Omo-Agege

August 12, 2018

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy Shines, Rings Opening Bell At New York Stock Exchange

September 25, 2019

BON Announces Nominees for its 2018 Awards

November 8, 2018

Vox-Pop: What Nigerians Expect From President Buhari’s Second Term

May 25, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: