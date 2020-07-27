Buhari Names Railway Stations after ‘Deserving Nigerians’

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/Aladja/Warri corridors after some citizens.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Senate Leader, late Dr. Olusola Saraki, former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka are among those honoured, Buhari’s aide Bashir Ahmed announced in a tweet.

Others are the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Segun Osoba, Lateef Jakande, Obafemi Owolowo, Alex Ekwueme and Ladoka Akintola.

While the Apapa station was named after Tinubu, the Kajola station was named after Prof Osinbajo and Abeokuta station named after Prof. Soyinka.

Ajaokuta station was named after the late Saraki.

