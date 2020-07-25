The Agony of Nigerian, Ajomale, Suffering Pains of US Microchip Implant

By Eric Elezuo

The story of Jacob Olakunle Ajomale, a Nigerian immigrant to the United States of America, has lingered for years, not because of much, but for the sheer inhumane treatment dealt to him by the US government.

Ajomale’s pathetic story tells of how a microchip was implanted into his body by the US authorities over a decade ago, and how appeals and pleadings have failed to touch the heart of the traducers for 13 years, lamenting that his life has not remained the same since.

“I can always feel the instrument moving all over my body, causing me excruciating pains, especially at night,” he lamented.

Having received no response all these years, Ajomale has taken his case a notch ahead by instituting a legal action against the United States government, a move that has received commendation from not a minute section of the Nigerian public.

Hear him tell his story in a new video:

“My name is Jacob Olakunle Ajomale. I’m here to tell you my ordeal in the hands of Customs and Immigration Enforcement of the United States of America (ICE). I traveled to the US in April 2007, and became a permanent resident in February 2008. I came for my father’s burial in January 2009 and returned to the US in February 2009. At the point of entry, I was arrested by Officer Derrick Dawood. He asked me to step aside and questioned me about a passport that belong to Emmanuel Adegoke. I requested to speak with my lawyer. I wasn’t going to lie, but wanted to follow the law so that I don’t make incriminating statement, but he refused and kept me in a very cold room for nine hours; from 1pm to 10pm. As soon as I made the statement, he took me straight to EC cell, and that was where I stayed for about four months before my family and friends got me a lawyer. After checking my records, he said since I never had any criminal record in America, the judge might be lenient with you.

“The judge gave me six months for the offence and credited me, but instead of releasing me on August 6, 2009, ICE released me on August 11 (five days after), Which is against the law. I returned to Maryland on August 12, but on August 17, Officer Derrick called to come pick up my passport and green card. When I got there on August 19, I was arrested and handcuffed. I reminded him that that I have served my term, but he said I had to see the judge again in two or three days, but I stayed there for one and half years.

“After my month jail, another officer, William Timalon, approached me and told me that they made a mistake releasing me earlier. He mentioned that he can see to my release but it will cost me some money. I agreed. Meanwhile, I have already got another lawyer, this time, a Nigerian, Nike Akingbade. I told her what the officer said. She called immigration office, and the came to interrogate me. Afterwards, Officer Timalon was fired. And that was when my real ordeal started.”

Ajomale explained how a microchip was inserted into his with his knowledge. The chip, according to him, is being manipulated by the American government, and that has reduced to a mere walking as the torments have unbearable, especially at nights.

Lending credence to Ajomale’s ordeal, his mother, Mrs Aduke Ajomale, in tears told TVC News of the trauma his son has been going through ever since his ordeal began.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who was a member of the House of Representatives at the time of the incident corroborated Ajomale’s story. While giving him green light to make his case against the government of the United States and seek redress, she noted the efforts she made to seek redress for him, and how the US government denied complicity.

She said:

“He made this complaint years back while I was in the house of reps

“I took it up officially with the US Embassy, in particular the US Consul General in lagos at that time. I went to the mission a few times in connection with the matter. The US Govt denied the allegation, entirely.

“The conclusion was for Mr Ajomale to provide medical evidence, which he said he would.

“He however said the medical examination that would prove his allegation against the US government could only be done in India and Mr Ajomale said he couldn’t travel to India at that time, perhaps more for financial reasons.

“Mr Ajomale never returned back to me thereafter with any medical update or any update whatsoever Till this allegation resurfaced again.

“I believe he has a right to take any appropriation action he believes will get him justice.”

Ajomale is calling on all lovers of goodwill to come to his aid and prevail on the US government to remove the alleged microchip ravaging his entire being

Like this: Like Loading...