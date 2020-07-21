Call for Resignation of Service Chiefs: Buhari Asks Senate to Steer Clear

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Senate to hands off the call for service chiefs to either resign or sacked, reminding the lawmakers that the prerogative of appointing and sacking service belong to the president.

The president noted this in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He observed that the President will do the needful.

Below is the statement:

SERVICE CHIEFS: POSITION OF PRESIDENCY ON RESOLUTION BY THE SENATE

The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

July 21, 2020

