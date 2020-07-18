Dangote, Aisha Buhari, Okowa, Zainab Bagudu, Others, to be Honoured as Africa Goodwill Ambassadors

As the heat of COVID-19 is gradually easing across Africa and the world, it is paramount to acknowledge those who play a vital role in ensuring the fight against the deadly virus is successful in Africa.

Though the fight against COVID-19 is not 100% won, these individuals went extreme to make sure the mortality rate of the virus is minimal through donations and selfless humanitarian services.

It’s in this view that Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency dedicates this year’s African Goodwill Ambassador Awards to these individuals who contributed immensely in the fight against COVID-19.

African Goodwill Ambassador is an international body of Humanitarian service providers, excellent leaders, community developers, and Peace Ambassadors. The award’s ceremony is to celebrate the unique attributes of groups and individuals who are selflessly reaching out to those in need positively across the globe.

Those nominated this year under the Covid-19 Pandemic Most Proactive Nigerian State Governor of the Year are: Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gov. Ben Ayade, Gov. Nyesom Wike, Gov. Oluseyi Makinde, Gov. El-Rufai, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, Gov. Prof Babagana Umara Zulum mni, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Gov. Dr. Bello Mohammed.

More recipients of 2020 AFRICAN GOODWILL AMBASSADOR AWARDS (AGAA) include Africa’s wealthiest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the Chairman of Air Peace Mr. Allen Onyeama, and Mr. Femi Otedola. These dignitaries are among 30 African men and women of Honour and integrity listed on the African Humanitarian Hall of Fame. It also includes some organisations that are actively involved directly or indirectly in helping the African Continent conquer the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Nigerians nominated for their contributions towards fighting the pandemic are: Deaconess Martha Udom Emmanuel, First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Gloria Douye Diri, First Lady of Bayelsa State, Mrs. Regina Bako Lalong, First Lady of Plateau State; Engr. (Mrs.) Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, First Lady of Oyo State, Hajiya Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, First Lady of Kebbi State, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, First Lady, Imo State, Mrs. Betsy Bene Obaseki, First Lady Edo State, Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle, First Lady of Zamfara State; Hon. Justice (Mrs.) Eberechi Suzzette Wike, First Lady of Rivers State; Dr. (Mrs.) Linda Ayade, First Lady of Cross River State.

More dignitaries to be decorated include: the chairman of BUA Group Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the secretary to the Government of the federation and chairman of Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 Boss Mustapha, and Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The list also recognized organisations including the NCDC, RED CROSS, UNITED NATIONS, ACCESS BANK, LIVING FAITH CHURCH, CNN, BBC, CHANNELS TV, AIT, and NTA,

While addressing newsmen at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the founder of African Goodwill Ambassador Awards (AGAA) Amb. Chris Odey said nominations were done via social media.

“This is another proof that these individuals and organisation truly deserve to be recognised. The outbreak of Coronavirus saw an outpouring of generosity and earnest desire to help others around the world and Africans were not left out in the gesture. While some contributed money and material resources to help the government tackle the rising cases of COVID-19, others were at the forefront of the pandemic offering their expertise and helping people navigate the devastating situation.”

“These individuals played important roles, alongside many others in ensuring that Africa and Africans do not slip into a devastating COVID-19 outbreak.

“Through their donations, expertise, and leadership, the spread of the Coronavirus in this part of the world was reduced to the barest minimum.” He said

Amb. Chris who is also the President International Goodwill Ambassador Club, owners of AGAA said the event was created as a celebration of hope, and acknowledgment of humanity.

He highlighted the sacrifices and contributions of men, women, organisations, The International Community and especially some African celebrities who are nominated for the awards, such as David Adeleke aka Davido, Mrs. Tonto Dikeh, Dj Cuppy Otedola, Runtown and Nollywood Actor Williams Uchemba among others.

The awards and gala night is slated for Saturday the 31st October 2020 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria.

The ceremony will be the biggest Humanitarian accolades in Africa judging from the previous 7 editions.

