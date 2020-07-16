Entertainment

Wizkid Celebrates 30th Birthday

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid is a singer and songwriter.

He began recording music at the age of 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

Wizkid signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009.

He rose to prominence after releasing “Holla at Your Boy“, the lead single from his debut studio album Superstar (2011).

In 2016, Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Drake on the global hit, “One Dance”, which reached number one in 15 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

He’s one of the biggest artists that has ever come out of Africa.

