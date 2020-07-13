Nigeria Records 571 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 32, 558

Nigeria on Sunday reported five hundred and seventy-one (571) new cases of COVID-19 with three hundred and forty-three more recoveries.

This is according to the latest figures released on Sunday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC noted that the new cases of COVID-19 were reported in nineteen states in the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that Lagos State had the highest infections for the day – 158 – and is followed by Ebonyi – 108, Edo -53, Ondo – 46, FCT – 38, Oyo -20, Kwara – 19, Plateau – 17, Osun – 14, and Bayelsa – 14.

Other states with fresh infections from COVID-19 are: Ekiti – 14, Katsina – 14, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – 11, Rivers – 11, Niger – 10, Ogun – 7, Kano – 6, Cross River – 4, and Bauchi – 2.

The new figures now take the country’s infection from the virus to 32,558 with the number of discharged persons now 13,447.

However, 740 deaths have thus far been reported from the pandemic, according to the NCDC.

