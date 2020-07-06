News

Just In: DSS Reportedly Arrests EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

A spokesperson for Magu, Tony Amokedo, confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday.

Amokedo, however, insisted that the EFCC boss was only invited by officials of the DSS.

Eric

Related Articles

Raging fire as pipeline explodes in Ijegun

July 4, 2019

Why Chibok Girls Are Still in Captivity By Buhari

April 14, 2018

BREAKING: APC NWC appoints Giadom, acting National Secretary

May 24, 2019

Police Confirm Armed Men Attacked Kaduna Community, Kill 15

May 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: