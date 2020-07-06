Just In: DSS Reportedly Arrests EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA spokesperson for Magu, Tony Amokedo, confirmed this to\u00a0Channels Television\u00a0on Monday.\r\n\r\nAmokedo, however, insisted that the EFCC boss was only invited by officials of the DSS.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n