Flight Resumption Date to Be Known Next Week – FG

The Federal Government on Thursday said it would announce the date for the reopening of Nigeria’s airspace to commercial flight operations next week.

It stated that the airports remained shut as some gaps in the aviation restart process had not been closed.

The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu, disclosed this during Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He, however, made no mention about the submission of the restart plan for the aviation sector.

Like this: Like Loading...