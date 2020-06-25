Police Prevent APC National Secretary from Entering Secretariat

The National Secretary of the Senator Ajimobi-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Waziri Bulama, was among those prevented from entering the National Secretariat of the party.

Bulama, who arrived at the Secretariat about 10:50 am in a black Toyota Land Cruiser Sports Utility Vehicle with registration number Abuja, Abj-140DN, was stopped at the gate by armed policemen on duty.

He stepped out of his vehicle, asked for the leader of the team, and later called the FCT Commissioner of Police.

In a brief interview with reporters, Bulama said, “I came here this morning to resume work and met policemen who said they have instructions from above to seal the secretariat.

Like this: Like Loading...