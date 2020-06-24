Headline

Just In: Rivers Court Strikes Out Suit Against Obaseki

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Wednesday has struck out a suit seeking to bar Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary scheduled for Thursday.

The Court took the decision after parties to the suit agreed out-of-court settlement and withdrew the matter which was before Justice E. O Obile.

Counsel for the plaintiff in the matter had earlier sought for leave of the court to settle with the defendants, which counsels for the defendants did not object.

