Featured

Obaseki: PDP Postpones Edo Gov’ship Primary

Eric 1 day ago
0 4 Less than a minute

The Peoples Democratic Party has postponed its Edo State governorship primary to June 23 and 24.

The election was earlier scheduled to hold on 19th and 20th of June, 2020.

The postponement was to allow Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, who just defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress to take part in the process.

Obaseki, who has had a running battle with embattled National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was disqualified by the party over alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

Prior to his disqualification, the Edo governor had opened discussion with the PDP on the possibility of contesting the forthcoming gubernatorial election on the platform of the opposition party.

“We have postponed our primary in Edo, till June the 23rd,” National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said.

Saharareporters

Eric

Related Articles

Okorocha Denies Offering Ahmed Gulak $2m Bribe

November 4, 2019

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rise to 873 with 91 New Infections

April 22, 2020

Why I Will Not Stop Criticising Buhari – Obasanjo

March 6, 2019

PDP Petitions May, Merkel over Buhari’s Abuse of Rule of Law

September 5, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: