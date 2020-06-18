APC: Court Grants Giadom, Salihu Leave to Act As APC National Chairman, Secretary Respectively

By Eric Elezuo

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, sitting in Maitama, has granted the prayers of the National Secretary, and Vice Chairman, Northeast; Chief Victor Giadom and Comrade Mustapha Salihu, to function as the National Chairman and Secretary respectively of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in acting capacity following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Delivering his judgment in motions with number FCT/HC/M/7707/2020 and FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 brought by Comrade Mustapha Salihu against four respondents including the APC and it’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, His Lordship, Justice S. U. Nature ruled the both officers have leave of the court to act in the capacity of the chairman and Secretary pending the decision of the National Executive Committee of the party as was originally fixed for March 17, 2020, or any adjourned date.

Justice Bature, upholding the order of the court, made on March 16, 2020, also ruled the APC which is the fourth respondent, will not disturb both officers in the discharge of their duties. He further ruled that the order will subsist for a period of two weeks.

The APC has been enmeshed in internal succession crisis, owing to the suspension of its substantive chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. As at date, four officers of the party, have so far laid claim to the chairmanship position.

Below are copies of the court orders:

