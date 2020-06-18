Headline

Uncertainty As Buhari Holds Meeting with Security Chiefs

Eric 1 min ago
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the nation’s service chiefs.

The meeting holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja is expected to afford the security chiefs the opportunity of briefing Buhari on how the increasing security challenges across the country are being tackled.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, is leading the service chiefs to the meeting while some presidential aides also joined Buhari.

