Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 17,000 with 455 Dead

Confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 17,148 in Nigeria.

This is after the country recorded 490 new cases on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle.

It also said no fewer than 455 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.

The NCDC said, “On the 16th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 31 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 17148 cases have been confirmed, 5623 cases have been discharged and 455 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 490 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(142), FCT(60), Bayelsa(54), Rivers(39), Delta(37), Oyo(30), Kaduna(26), Imo(23), Enugu(19), Kwara(17), Gombe(11), Ondo(10), Bauchi(8), Ogun(7), Borno(6), Benue(1).”

Like this: Like Loading...