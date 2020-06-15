News

Police Discover Two Dead Bodies in Hostel Room in Imo

Eric 1 day ago
A woman, identified as Cynthia Obieshi, was found dead on Sunday morning in a private hostel room between Nekede and Ihiagwa communities in Owerri West council of Imo State. She was dressed in her undies.

Also found dead in the kitchen was a man, Samuel Ezeji, dressed only in boxer shorts.

A source said the man came in on Saturday night with the lady.

Police said they saw a foamy substance in her mouth when they forced the door open upon receiving a call that “some people had a problem here”.

The hostel is rented mostly by students of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, it was said.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that the couple may have ingested hard drug.

