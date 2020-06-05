Cops, Passers-by Feared Killed As Robbers Invade Police Station, Bank in Kogi

A yet-to-be ascertained number of police personnel and passers-by were feared killed when suspected armed robbers invaded the Isanlu branch of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited in Kogi State on Thursday.

A source told our correspondent that the robbers, numbering about seven, came in two vehicles, broke into the bank and shot dead several persons.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, William Ayah, who confirmed the attack, said there were casualties, but the command had yet to ascertain the number.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, had detailed his deputy, Akeem Yusuf, to liaise with the Divisional Police Officer in Isanlu to get details of the incident and report back to him within 24 hours.

It was gathered that about seven security personnel on duty at the bank and some passers-by were killed by the robbers, who were angered by their inability to gain access into the banking hall.

The gunmen were also said to have invaded the Divisional Police Headquarters, Isanlu, and killed some policemen on duty.

The Punch

