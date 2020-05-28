Lagos Discharges More 87 Recovered Coronavirus Patients

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has discharged another set of 87 patients on Wednesday after they recovered from the infection.

The discharged patients, 40 females and 47 males were discharged following the new one negative testing model of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This is the highest daily recoveries in Nigeria since the pandemic erupted in Nigeria.

Giving the update on its Twitter handle, the ministry said the patients have been reunited with their families after testing negative to the infection.

“87 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 40 females & 47 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, 9 from Gbagada and 5 LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos State has risen to 825,” the ministry wrote.

Lagos recorded 161 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 3,772 and 8,344 in Nigeria.

As of Wednesday, Lagos has recorded 825 recoveries and 47 deaths from the infection.

