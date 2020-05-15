Aisha Babangida Felicitates with Dele Momodu at 60

By Eric Elezuo

Aisha Babangida, daughter of former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has sent a heartfelt message to Chief Dele Momodu as he celebrates 60 years of God’s goodness and total mercy.

Aisha, who expressed her sincere feelings using the lines of foremost philosopher, Khalil Gibran, noted the encouraging words Momodu fed with while trying to ‘navigate my way to our world in Nigeria’.

Admitting that the letter is a letter of appreciation, Aisha acknowledged Momodu, who she addressed as ‘a good loyal brother’ for his sense of dedication to friends and all and sundry.

She wrote:

My dearest Uncle D,

Khalil Gibran said “I love you, my brother, whoever you are – whether you worship in a church, kneel in your temple, or pray in your mosque. You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all”.

The first time I met you, years ago, you had encouraging words for me as a young girl trying to navigate my way to our world in Nigeria. For me this letter, is a letter of appreciation.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being a good loyal brother, for being loyal to the Nigerian dream, for your sense of dedication to your friends and to whomever you meet.

Today, despite Covid-19, I celebrate you. I pray God in His infinite Mercy rewards you for your kindness, empowers you with grace and wisdom and above all grant you good health, long(er) life.

Happy Birthday my dear Uncle D.

Yours Sincerely Aisha Babangida

