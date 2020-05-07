N17million Allegation: Lagos Speaker, Obasa Opens Up

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has spoken at last about the allegation that he had been spending N17million monthly to maintain his personal house and guest house.

At the opening of plenary on Tuesday, Obasa who had not reacted to the story carried by an online newspaper,(Not The Boss) stated that responding to the story was a waste of time.

Before he made the declaration, Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni had taken the floor to deny the allegation leveled against the Speaker that he has been spending N17million monthly on the maintenance of his private residence and the Speaker’s Guest House situated at Herbert Macaulay Street, GRA, Ikeja.

Instead, Sanni revealed that the money was basically used to cater to the various expenditure of the full offices, which include the office of the Chief of Staff and Special Advisers on Budget and Political Matters. Adding that the amount was actually N27million

In his words “In fact, it is dated back as far as 2012 when it was N27million monthly and I have the document here to show that the expenditure had been in existence since 2012.”

This was a good foundation for the Speaker as he noted “As rightly put by the Clerk, this is an expenditure that has been existing before 2015 and he has been able to trace some document to 2012, 2013, 2014, so it shows SaharaReporters and its co-travelers would not get anywhere and we are not ready to join issues with them.

“I agree with you that we don’t have to waste our time on them. We remain resolute,” Hon Obasa stated, before moving to other matters on the Order paper or the day

