My New Album Is Ready, Says Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adedeji-Adeleke, also known as Davido, has announced that his upcoming album, “A Better Time (ABT)” is finally ready.

This comes after the multi-award winning singer revealed plans to feature Tiwa Savage on his latest project.

The father took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to state that the soon-to-be-released album was completed within 14 days.

“We recorded #ABT in 14 days”, Davido tweeted while making the big announcement on Twitter.

The singer also announced that he will be doing a 500k giveaway on Instagram.

