COVID-19 Strikes Lagos Govt: 10 Sanwo-Olu Aides Test Positive

Coronavirus, the pandemic that is ravaging the world has struck inside the Lagos State government as 10 aides of the Incident Commander, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu have tested positive.

The news was broken today on his twitter page by Professor Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health.

He also revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu and wife, Adejoke were also tested but theirs returned negative.

“I am glad to announce that #COVID19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu and the First Lady of Lagos

@jokesanwoolu have consistently tested negative to #COVID19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently,” the tweet read.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to #COVID19. On behalf of @followlasg, I therefore implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures.”

