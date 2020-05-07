Ten Lagos State House Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Ten staff at the Lagos House, Marina, the official residence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Commissioner of health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his official twitter handle on Thursday.

Abayomi advised residents to adhere strictly to the preventive measures outlined by medical officials to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The use of a face masks, he said, should be embraced always to flatten coronavirus curve in the state, saying the fight against the virus cannot be won when residents disregard preventive measures.

He said: “I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke, have consistently tested negative to the virus following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19.

“On behalf of Lagos State Government, therefore i implore you all to continue to embrace the use of a face masks and observe all precautionary measures.

“Aside from this, residents should also ensure that they engage in physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene. All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force”.

The Nation

Like this: Like Loading...