Boss Who Became My Brother, Friend – Jonathan Remembers Yar’dua

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who died exactly 10 years ago.

Yar’Adua, the 13th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, died on May 5, 2010.

Yar’Adua served as governor of Katsina State from 29 May 1999 to 28 May 2007 before being declared the winner of the controversial Nigerian presidential election held on 21 April 2007, and was sworn in on 29 May 2007.

He passed on at the Aso Rock presidential villa after his arrival from Saudi Arabia where he went for medical treatment for Pericarditis.

And remembering his former boss in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Jonathan who took over from Yar’Adua in 2007, said, “It has been a decade since His Excellency President Umar Musa Yar’Adua was snatched by the cold hands of death.

“On this day, every year, his image fills our consciousness as a mark of his selflessness, typical modesty and exceptional flair.

“President Yar’Adua no doubt left enduring legacies in his wholehearted devotion to the ideals of democracy, respect for peoples’ rights, freedoms and reason for living as well as commitment to the rule of law and laws of equity and justice.

“I will continue to remember President Yar’Adua as a colleague and boss who became my brother and friend.”

Daily Post

