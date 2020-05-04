Featured

Nigeria Records 170 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 2,558

Nigeria has recorded 170 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,558.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

It also said fatalities from coronavirus-related complications have increased to 87.

It tweeted, “On the 3rd of May 2020, 170 new confirmed cases and two deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 2558 cases have been confirmed, 400 cases have been discharged and 87 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 170 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos(39), Kano(29), Ogun(24), Bauchi(18), Kaduna(15), FCT (12), Sokoto(12), Katsina(8), Borno(7), Nasarawa(3), Adamawa(2), Oyo(1).”

