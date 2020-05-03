Sanwo-Olu Orders Civil Servants Not to Resume on Monday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered all civil servants in the state to stay away from work on Monday, May 4.

The five-week-old total lockdown imposed on the nation’s economic capital terminates on Sunday night, May 3, and the new phase of gradual easing starts on Monday, as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But the governor in a statement on Sunday evening asked all its civil servants not to resume work immediately, noting that the delayed resumption is a deliberate attempt to prevent overcrowding in the state.

He, however, added that emergency workers and those on essential duties would be allowed to work on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu said, “In amending the work guidelines earlier issued, which stopped members of the public service from Grade Level 1 to 12 from going to work; we have had to review this position and we are extending the directive to all civil servants, regardless of level. All civil servants must stay away from work on Monday.

“On Tuesday, only officers from Grade Level 15 and above have express permission to come to work. All other essential officers that may need to be at work will be informed by the Accounting Officer of each Ministry as may be required.

“From Monday on, there will be a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am and all movements within these hours are prohibited, except for people on essential services, which are agro-products, petroleum products, relief materials, and food supplies.

“We want to use this as a demonstration of our commitment to the gradual easing of the lockdown. We do not want people to rush out tomorrow and see the easing of the lockdown as an attempt to believe that the spread of the pandemic is all over.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday night, of the total 2388 coronavirus infections reported in the country, 1068 cases were recorded in Lagos with about 30 attendant fatalities and 247 recoveries, the highest by any state in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu recently launched the #MaskUpLagos campaign to sensitise the about 20 million population of the state on the need to wear face masks while in public places, observe social distancing and practice good hygiene as part of collective efforts to curb the spread of the lethal virus.

The Punch

