Just In: Ex-Speaker, Ghali Naaba Is Not Dead, I’ve Spoken with Him, Says Dele Momodu

By Eric Elezuo

Veteran journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, has said that a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Ghali Naaba has not died as is being circulated in the media.

Momodu took to his Facebook page to make the announcement, saying he has personally spoken with him, and is making arrangements to have him as a guest on his Instagram personality interview series.

