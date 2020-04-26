“I Reared and Sold Goats, Did Menial Jobs To Pay School Fees”-Sen. Dino Melaye

By Michael Effiong

Controversial lawmaker and former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has revealed that from age 13 he had to rear and sell goat and did other menial jobs to send himself to school.

Speaking to The Boss Publisher, Dele Momodu in an Instagram Live Interview, Senator Dino stated that he was not born with a silver or gold spoon but had maybe a wooden or no spoon at all.

According to him, all was well with his family until the Reinhard Bonnke riots in Kano that led to his parents losing everything they had worked for and moving to Kogi. This was when he had to start fending for himself.

He stated that even when he entered the university, he spent three weeks in Ahmadu Bello University ( Zaria) and three weeks in Kano, taking up all manner of jobs to raise money for his education and also send some to his family.

He said the activism people see today actually started in the University where he was a member of the Student Union, noting that he abhors oppression of any shape or form.

He revealed that he has never taken any government contract and that where he is today is only by the grace of God and his hard work.

Adding jocularly, that he his one of the most investigated Nigerians in recent years by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC). And they have not found anything ” All the 12 cases the government has against me are frivolous and I will defeat them” he stated

Senator Dino also said that he was the shining star of the 8th Senate, where he sponsored the most bills and championed others that were not successful.

He lambasted President Buhari for withholding assent to some of the bills already passed by the Senate.

In his words ” The Executive are always given an opportunity during public hearing to make an input into any bill, it is very wrong after all that paper work for the president to withhold his signature because it means we all have lost money. It takes a minimum N20milllion to get a bill from first reading to passage”

Watch the full interview here:

