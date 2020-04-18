Lagos Government Reveals Where Mallam Kyari Died

The Lagos State Government has admitted being aware that Mallam Abba Kyari was being treated at a private hospital .

Below is the statement from the State’s Health Commissioner:

Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team.

Signed

Dr. Akin Abayomi

Commissioner for Health

Lagos State

April 18,2020

Like this: Like Loading...