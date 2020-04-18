Headline

Abba Kyari to Be Buried Today

The late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, will be buried on Saturday (today).

Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Basir Ahmad, made this known via his Twitter handle.

Ahmad, however, did not state where the deceased would be prayed upon or buried.

He tweeted, “Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according to Islamic rites.”

Kyari was announced dead by the presidency on Friday, three weeks after testing positive to the coronavirus.

