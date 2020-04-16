Headline

Alaafin’s Wife Opens Up ” Lies, I Am Not Dating KWAM”, Curses Esabod

Editor 3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Queen Badirat Ola Adeyemi, one of the young wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has reacted to allegations that she is involved in an extra-marital affair with veteran Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM 1, the Maiyegun of Yorubaland.

She denied the allegation and wondered why Dublin-based blogger, Esther Aboderin a.k.a Esabod, who she identified as the originator of the allegation, made up such lies about her.

The Queen, who disclosed this in a recorded phone interview with an On-air personality, also called on the deities of the land to punish her if she ever had an affair with the Fuji icon.

She swore that the gods should kill  her if she had indulged in such act and then cursed the controversial blogger stating ” If she lied against me, let the gods deal with her”

I have not heard of this woman until now and do not know why she picked me for her dirty job.

Editor

Related Articles

Just In: Atiku Heads Back to Nigeria to Attend Presidential Debate

January 19, 2019

74th UNGA: Toyin Saraki Meets World Leaders, Advocates Support For Universal Health Coverage

September 24, 2019

Osun 2018: Ademola Adeleke Emerges PDP Guber Candidate

July 22, 2018

Saraki will Win 2019 Presidential Election If…, Cleric Predicts

August 15, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: