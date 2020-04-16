Alaafin’s Wife Opens Up ” Lies, I Am Not Dating KWAM”, Curses Esabod

Queen Badirat Ola Adeyemi, one of the young wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has reacted to allegations that she is involved in an extra-marital affair with veteran Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM 1, the Maiyegun of Yorubaland.

She denied the allegation and wondered why Dublin-based blogger, Esther Aboderin a.k.a Esabod, who she identified as the originator of the allegation, made up such lies about her.

The Queen, who disclosed this in a recorded phone interview with an On-air personality, also called on the deities of the land to punish her if she ever had an affair with the Fuji icon.

She swore that the gods should kill her if she had indulged in such act and then cursed the controversial blogger stating ” If she lied against me, let the gods deal with her”

I have not heard of this woman until now and do not know why she picked me for her dirty job.

