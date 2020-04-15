World

Trump Suspends Funding for WHO

President Donald Trump of the United States of America, Tuesday, suspended funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), seeking to conduct a review to access WHO’s role in mismanaging the outbreak of COVID-19.

Speaking during a press conference, Trump noted that the US taxpayers contribute roughly $400 to $500 million a year to fund WHO, while China contributes $40 million or less to the body.
Trump, however, insisted that the previous funding should be fully accounted for.
“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity, has been put to the best possible use” he said.

