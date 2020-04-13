Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu To Interview Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi Tomorrow

All is set for a unique and innovative interview session to be conducted by Publisher of Ovation International and The Boss Newspapers, Dele Momodu with Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The Interview, the first-of- its kind by a Publisher, will hold on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7pm via Instagram.

Speaking about the interview, the high-flying Publisher said it will be an opportunity for his over 500 thousand folllowers on instagram to interact with the cerebral technocrat who is currently the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

