Just In: Buhari to Address the Nation at 7pm

AS the two weeks lockdown declared by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State expires today, the President will by 7pm address Nigerians on the next line of action.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Monday said, “President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

Like this: Like Loading...