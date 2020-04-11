COVID-19: LASUTH Records First Coronavirus Death

Lagos State University Teaching Hospital ( LASUTH) has recorded its first casualty as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Reliable sources at the Lagos State-owned hospital revealed that the incident happened yesterday.

A staff circular sent after the incident, which has been exclusively obtained by The Boss reads” Good Afternoon esteemed colleagues! It’s been brought to our notice of the first confirmed death from Covid-19 within Lasuth.

” One Nwankwo Felicia, 38yrs, was being managed for puerperal sepsis and admitted on Wednesday. Sample for Covid-19 was taken on Thursday and the results confirmed positive today. Patient died last night.The deceased body is to be picked up by IDH Covid-19 response team, after which Ayinke house/area will be fumigated.

All medical personnel in close contact with the deceased are to self-isolate and be tested in 5days time.

“It’s our prayers that our colleagues come through this as negative!

“Meanwhile, please no heroism/emergency in a pandemic situation.Be well protected before coming in contact with any patient! This is our minimum rights!”Keep Safe”

