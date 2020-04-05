Police Arrest Funke Akindele for Running Foul of Lockdown Order

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Funke Akindele for hosting a party in contravention of the lockdown order in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told The PUNCH that the actress had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

He told The PUNCH, “Yes, we have (arrested) Funke Akindele and we are looking for the others. She has been taken to SCID.”

The PUNCH learnt that policemen arrived in Amen Estate off Lekk-Epe Expressway in about three patrol vehicles.

Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, who is married to singer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, held a party in his honour on Saturday.

Singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, also graced the party, which had over 20 others in attendance.

The Punch

