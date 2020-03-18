Economy

Just In: CBN Announces N1.1tn Intervention Fund for Coronavirus

Eric 2 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Wednesday announced a N1.1tn intervention fund to support critical sectors of the economy.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele said this in a statement made available to journalists.

The governor in the statement said the out of the N1.1tn, about N1tn would be used to support the local manufacturing sector as well as boost import substitution.

He added that the balance of N100bn would be used to support the Health Authorities to ensure laboratories, researchers and innovators work with global scientists to patent and produce vaccines and test kits in Nigeria.

This, he said, was imperative following the Coronavirus pandemic, adding that the N100bn would enable the country prepare for any major crises ahead.
The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Again, Nigeria Emerges Africa’s Biggest Economy As South Africa Enters Recession

2 weeks ago

President Buhari’s farewell message to his Ministers

May 23, 2019

I didn’t accuse foreign airlines of running drug cartels, says Dabiri – Erewa

May 23, 2019

Nigeria: Sure Steady Steps to Poverty

June 30, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: