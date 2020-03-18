Finally, FG Imposes Travel Ban on 13 High Risk Coronavirus Countries

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced the restrictions of entry into the country for travellers from 13 high-risk Covid-19 countries.

The countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland.

These have the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the world.

This is the newest update from the Presidential Taskforce on COVID19 which met on Tuesday.

The 12 member committee was chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The new directive is coming less than 12 hours after the government banned all foreign travels for public officials in the country.

