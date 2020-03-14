UNICAL Honours Liberian VP, Howard-Taylor with Award

By Eric Elezuo

The University of Calabar is set honour the Vice President of Liberia, Mrs. Jewel Howard-Taylor, with an honorary doctorate degree as it marks its 33rd convocation ceremony at the Abraham Ordia Stadium inside the school’s premises today.

Disclosing the information, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Zana Akpagu, who is celebrating the 5th uninterrupted convocation ceremony under his watch, said Mrs Howard-Taylor, who won election with Mr George Weah, deserved to be honoured because of her landmark achievements.

Other recipients of honours at the event are former Permanent Secretary, Federal Civil Service, Chief Ann Ene-Ita; Director, African Development Bank, Prof. Anthony Nyong and the Emir of Asikirawa, Alhaji Mai Abdullahi Mohammed Askira.

Born Jewel Cianeh Howard Taylor on January 17, 1963, the Liberian Vice President was a former First Lady, married to former president Charles Taylor. In 2005, Jewel Taylor was elected to the Senate of Liberia in Bong County as a member of the National Patriotic Party. She is the Chairperson of the Senate Health and Social Welfare Committee on Gender, Women and Children.

Taylor has held a number of top official posts in the Liberian government, including Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Liberia (forerunner to the current Central Bank of Liberia), President of the Agriculture Cooperative and Development Bank (ACDB) and Mortgage Financing Underwriter of the First Union National Bank.

She holds a graduate degree in banking and two bachelors’ in banking and economics. She is currently enrolled in the MBA program at Cuttington University in Liberia. On December 21, 2011, she graduated from the Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law of the state-owned University of Liberia.

