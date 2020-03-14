Rotary Club Of Ikeja South Marks 33rd Anniversary With Fanfare

Pic by Anuoluwapo Openiyi

It was a wonderful evening of colour, glamour, fun and laughter as Rotary Club of Ikeja South, District 9110, Nigeria celebrated its 33rd Anniversary at the Adna Hotel, GRA, Ikeja.

The event themed “Celebrating Our Pillars”, according to Club President, Rtn Michael Effiong James was used as an avenue to honour and applaud all the past presidents who had served the club over the years.

The venue, the hotel’s poolside was creatively transformed by Segun Okunuga and his team from Inawolay Limited, while DJ Walex provided soothing jazzy tunes as guests began to arrive.

Guests were received by the duo of Rotarians Omolara Oyedele and Agboola Emmanuel who welcomed them with a warm smile and a splash of hand sanitizer, an indication that the organisers were sensitive to the health risk posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Guests were served assorted cocktails and were in very jolly mood as the event formally kicked off with the singing of what was referred to as the Rotary Grace as instructed by the Club President.

Rotarian Effiong James began his speech by paying glowing tribute to all past presidents and then observed a one minute silence for all those who had passed on especially the Club’s first president, Rtn Segun Durojaiye.

He noted that he was delighted to host such a great event to honour those who have committed their time, talent, thought and treasure to impact humanity and change lives.

He rounded off by thanking the Committee members: Rotarians Tolulope Shogbamu-Oyefin, Fateema Mohammed, Casmir Anyanwu, Omolara Oyedele, Oyewole Shobande, Tosin Disu, Joy Okhifo and Agboola Emmanuel for their contribution to the success to the event which was the first of its kind since the inception of the Club in 1987.

A great highlight of the evening was the special presentation on Coronavirus by Rtn Barth Ufoegbunam, the Chief Medical Director of Gracevalley Medical Centre, Okota, Lagos.

He took guests through the causes of the virus, the dangers and the preventive measures.

Dr Barth noted that the Nigerian governmment has to activate mandatory quarantine for all passengers who arrive the nation’s airports inorder to curtail the spread of the virus that has now been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation( WHO).

It was obvious that there was so much camaraderie in the air as guests exchanged banters and jokes in the course of the ceremony.

Soon, the event reached its highest point with the presentation of awards to the past presidents. Recipients were: Rtn Oliver Ogbonna, Rtn Tunji Lawal, Rtn Ajibade Oke, Rtn Sola Fatoki, Rtn John Nwosu, Rtn Niyi Adesanya, Rtn Aderemi Bello (who is a District Governor Nominee), Rtn Tonia Taiwo, Rtn Adetayo Hassan, Rtn Bankole Shonubi, Rtn Ebun Anozie, Rtn Adedayo Akinbobola, Rtn Aderemi Babarinde, Rtn Abayomi Adesanya, Rtn Julius Nwokoro, Rtn Victor Oyebade-Taylor, Rtn Oladele Oyatope, Rtn Adeniyi Otunuyi, Rtn Patrick Ishida, Rtn Azuh Arinze & Rtn Yinka Adeosun.

Later, the President invited all the honourees, and together, they cut a lovely anniversary cake baked by House of Mandex, they were soon joined by other members of guests.

That was not all, the evening also saw two members, Rotarians Oyewole Shobande and Omolara Oyedele also cut cakes to commemorate their birthdays.

The fun-filled evening was attended by Assistant Governor Niyi Osidele, artiste, Kenny St. Best, PR Guru, Rtn Ehi Braimah and a host of others.

